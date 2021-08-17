Abilene area forecast: Tuesday August 17th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our chances of rain are looking pretty good for the rest of today but then we will be looking at a more dry and warmer forecast for the rest of the work week. For your Tuesday, we will see cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers with locally heavy rain possible. The high will get up to 86 degrees and the winds will be light out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. This evening, we will see a 50% chance of showers through the night with the overnight low down to around 69 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the south southeast.