KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday August 17th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our chances of rain are looking pretty good for the rest of today but then we will be looking at a more dry and warmer forecast for the rest of the work week. For your Tuesday, we will see cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers with locally heavy rain possible. The high will get up to 86 degrees and the winds will be light out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. This evening, we will see a 50% chance of showers through the night with the overnight low down to around 69 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the south southeast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories