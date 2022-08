From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A drier weather pattern will settle into the Big Country tomorrow through the rest of this week. In the meantime for today though, we will look for more rainfall chances for the Big Country. For today, look for a 40% chance of showers through the day and a high of 86 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the north northeast. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.