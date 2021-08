After a very mild summer early on, the month of August has proven to be a more seasonal one for all of the Big Country with sunny and drier weather for the area and that pattern will continue. For your Tuesday, we can expect sunny skies and a high of 98 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the south southwest. For this evening, we will see clear skies tonight and the overnight low dropping down to around 74 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.