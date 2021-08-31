Abilene area forecast: Tuesday August 31st

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A weather pattern of warm & dry will continue for the next several days through the Big Country as very hot temperatures will remain in place at least through the weekend. For your Tuesday, we will look for sunny skies and a high up around 96 degrees. The winds will be no factor and at times from the south southwest at around 5 mph. For tonight, we will look for mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 5 mph.