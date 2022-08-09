From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The next couple of days should be very different across the Big Country as we look forward to cooler weather and rain chances for the area with a return to a summer weather pattern for the weekend. For today, clouds will be on the increase and a 30% chance of afternoon showers and a high of 99 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the south southwest. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 79 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at around 5 mph and staying light.