From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We are looking at a Tuesday afternoon that will be mild and seasonal before we start heading back into a cooler and drier weather pattern for the rest of the week. Look for much cooler air to move in. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high of around 61 degrees. The winds will be light at 10-15 mph from the west for the afternoon. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 40 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at around 10 mph.