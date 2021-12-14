Abilene area forecast: Tuesday December 14th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

As we move through the rest of this week we will continue with our warm and mild pattern but winter-like weather is headed our way for the weekend to remind us we are in the month of December. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees. The winds will be from the south southwest at 10-15 mph most of the day. ​​For this evening, we will be looking at mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 61 degrees. The winds will make it breezy from the south at 10-15 mph.