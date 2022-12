From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Today is the day to prepare for some bitterly cold weather that will move into the Big Country later this week bringing very low wind chills for the area. Today will be mild and cool. For later this afternoon, look for mostly cloudy skies and a high of only 47 degrees. The winds will be light out of the northeast at 5 mph. For tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and a low around 35 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph out of the east northeast.