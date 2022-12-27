From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The warming trend will continue for the area and we really will not see any winter problems at least taking us through the New Year’s Day period. Things will remain warm & uneventful. For today, look for sunny skies and the high this afternoon will rise to around 59 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 with gusts up to 20 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 46 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.