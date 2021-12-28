Abilene area forecast: Tuesday December 28th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It should be a fairly quiet weather pattern to close out 2021 the rest of this week as we look for a couple of fronts to move through but not till the weekend for the start of 2022 do we see some changes into next week. In the meantime, for the rest of today, we will see a few clouds, a warm day at 77 degrees. The winds will be from the west southwest at 10-20 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low down around 49 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.