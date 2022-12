From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The warm weather will continue today and rain chances will get going as we head into tomorrow, but today we will see cloud cover on the increase in advance of tomorrow’s rainy weather. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 76 degrees. The winds will remain light at around 10 mph from the west southwest. For tonight, we will see cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. The winds will stay light at 5-10 mph from the south.