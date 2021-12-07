Abilene area forecast: Tuesday December 7th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We will see our temperatures slowly rise the rest of the week with highs getting up close to the 80-degree mark on Friday before a cold front will arrive for the weekend. This will bring seasonal weather for the Big Country. For your Tuesday, we will look for mostly sunny skies and a high up to the 68-degree. The winds will be from the south southwest at 10-15 mph. ​​For this evening, look for partly cloudy skies and a low down around 40 degrees. The winds will be from the north northwest at 5-10 mph.