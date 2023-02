From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It will be a warm couple of days before we see a return to more winter-like weather for the Big Country. You can expect those afternoon highs to get into the 60’s and 70’s to be a big part of the forecast. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 67 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the west southwest at 20-30 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and an overnight low around 45 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20.