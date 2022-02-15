From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The pattern of warmth will stay with us for at least a while longer before later this week we see cooler weather move into the Big Country. Highs will continue into the 70’s making it feel very spring-like. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will expect sunny skies and warm readings all the way up to around 75 degrees. The winds will be breezy out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will be seeing mainly clear skies across west Texas and a low down around 52 degrees. The winds will be strong at 10-20 mph out of the south.