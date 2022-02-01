From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The last of the warm weather will occur today before we look for winter to hit with a vengeance for the Big Country. Colder air and precipitation chances are on the increase as we head through tomorrow. For the rest of today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of around 69 degrees. The winds will increase and be from the southwest at around 15-20 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 36 degrees. The winds will become gusty out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.