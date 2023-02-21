From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Spring-like weather is what we will experience over the next several days in the Big Country. Gusty spring winds, temps in the 70’s & 80’s, and even a chance of thunderstorms will be the highlights. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a very warm 85 degrees for the high. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. For tonight, look for a 50% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 60 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.