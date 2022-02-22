From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It’s a great day to get out and enjoy the outdoors before big changes occur across the Big Country. We have got a powerful cold front with very cold winter weather coming for a few days. For your Tuesday, we will see sunny skies with cooler conditions and a high of 61 degrees. The winds will shift to the northeast late and be at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see much colder conditions and a 40% chance of a wintry mix. The low will drop to around 24 degrees. The winds will pick up out of the northeast at 15-20 mph.