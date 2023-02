From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We should continue to see those afternoon highs to stay above seasonal and producing a late spring like weather pattern for the Big Country at least thru late Wed. when the next front arrives. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 45 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.