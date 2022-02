From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weather this week is a much different story than last week as we were preparing for a winter storm. This week, its plenty of mild conditions and lots of sunshine headed our direction. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will expect lots of sunshine and a high of 63 degrees. The winds will be breezy at 5-15 mph from the southwest. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low down around 32 degrees. The winds will be light from the northwest at around 5 mph.