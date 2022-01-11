Abilene area forecast: Tuesday January 11th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Probably the best way to describe this week’s forecast is uneventful. We will look for very dry conditions and a new front by the weekend, but generally it will be quiet. For your Tuesday, we will see clouds on the increase through the day and a high reaching the 54 degree mark by late afternoon. The winds will be light from the south at around 5-10 mph most of the day. ​​For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low dropping down to around 34 degrees. The winds will be from the south and fairly light at 5 mph all evening.