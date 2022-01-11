KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Abilene area forecast: Tuesday January 11th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Probably the best way to describe this week’s forecast is uneventful. We will look for very dry conditions and a new front by the weekend, but generally it will be quiet. For your Tuesday, we will see clouds on the increase through the day and a high reaching the 54 degree mark by late afternoon. The winds will be light from the south at around 5-10 mph most of the day. ​​For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low dropping down to around 34 degrees. The winds will be from the south and fairly light at 5 mph all evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration