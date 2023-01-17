From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The pattern for the Big Country continues to be weak systems moving through and bringing cooler temps and quickly moderating. That will continue to be what we look for the next several days. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 72 degrees. The winds will be light out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers late and a low around 49 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5 mph from the southwest.