Abilene area forecast: Tuesday January 18th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A mild & warm day will continue through the rest of your Tuesday as those afternoon highs will reach very warm readings. Gusty winds will also be a part of the forecast as a strong cold front pushes toward the Texas panhandle later tonight. For your Tuesday, we will see sunny skies and a high up to 76 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, look for clear skies and a low down around 48 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 10-15 mph.