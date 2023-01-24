From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain across the northern Big Country will change over to mainly snow by late this morning and we will also see falling temps all day. For today, a 90% chance of showers changing to snow for the area. Rainfall totals will be in the ¼-½ inch amounts. Temperatures will drop all day to around 34 by late afternoon and winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see cloudy skies and a low around 28 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest and be at around 10-15 mph.