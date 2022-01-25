Abilene area forecast: Tuesday January 25th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern will stay on the active side at least through the middle of this week as we see some cold Canadian air dive south into the area and also bring some light snowfall chances. For the rest of this afternoon, we will see sunshine and a high around 58 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at around 5-15 mph all afternoon. For this evening, we will see clouds on the increase with a low dropping down around 27 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at around 5-15 mph.