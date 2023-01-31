From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A Week ago here in the Big Country we were preparing for a snow event fast forward to this week and we have a dangerous icy situation for the area. Please watch for travel problems to increase. For today, we will see cloudy skies and a 60% chance of a wintry mix. The high will be 27 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 10 mph. For tonight, we will see periods of a wintry mix at 80% continuing. Roads will stay dangerous. The overnight low went down to around 25 degrees. Winds will be from the north northeast at 5-10 mph.