From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our uneventful pattern will continue with the front moving through on Wednesday driving temps down a few degrees, things will remain on the quiet & mild side through the forecast period. For today, we will look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 61 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 30 mph from the west. For this evening, we will see mainly clear skies and a low around 43 degrees. The winds will be light at 5 mph from the west through the night.