Abilene area forecast: Tuesday January 4th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The warm and unseasonable weather we left behind in 2021 is being replaced in 2022 so far with roller coaster conditions as we shift from patterns of cold to warmth and vice versa. Today we are back to the warmth. On this Tuesday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 70 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, we will see clear skies and the overnight low dropping to around 36 degrees. The winds will settle down and shift out of the north at around 5-10 mph.