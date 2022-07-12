From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

More brutally hot weather is in store for the Big Country as we will continue to see the 100 degree temps as a mainstay of the forecast at least for the next several days for the entire Big Country. For today, look for sunny skies and very hot with a high up around 105 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see mainly clear skies and a low down around 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.