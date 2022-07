From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

By the end of the week we are looking at what might be a cooler weekend with even some rain chances in the forecast. Until then though, hot & dry will be the story for the days ahead. For your Tuesday, look for sunny skies and a high up around 103 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.