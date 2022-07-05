From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The “Dog Days of Summer” have definitely arrived in the Big Country as those 100 degree afternoons are now the common place in the forecast. Look for more heat to continue for all of the area. For today, we will see sunny skies and an afternoon high reaching 102 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph all afternoon. For this evening, we will see clear skies and a low around 79 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.