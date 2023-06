From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

With hot weather expected the rest of the week and those readings right around the century mark, any break from those conditions is appreciated. The lower 90’s for today then look pretty good. For today, sunny skies and a high around 92 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 10 mph and light. For tonight, mostly clear skies and a low around 67 degrees. The winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.