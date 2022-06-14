From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If you are looking for a short term solution from the recent heat wave like temperatures, you certainly won’t find it in the forecast as more triple digits are headed for all of the Big Country. For today, look for sunny skies and a high up around 100 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph from the south. For this evening, we will see a few clouds rolling through and a low around 76 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph from the south.