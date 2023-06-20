From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

With temps consistently in the 100’s, it is feeling like the dog days of summer for all of the Big Country. Look for very hot temps to continue with numerous heat advisories and watches in play. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 105 degrees. The winds will remain light at around 10 mph from the southwest. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 78 degrees. The winds will stay light at 10 mph from the east northeast.