From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

On this first official day of summer, it will certainly feel like it as we will see those afternoon highs up around the century mark making for a very toasty afternoon for all the Big Country. For today, look for sunny skies and a high up around 101 degrees. The winds won’t be too bad from the south at 10-15 mph through the afternoon. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 77 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.