From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The rainy pattern we have been experiencing the past several days will soon be replaced by drier air and rising afternoon highs. By Thursday late we will be back around 90 degrees. For today, look for mostly cloudy skies, a 20% chance of showers and a high around 83 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5 mph. For tonight, partly cloudy skies and a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5 mph.