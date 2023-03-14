From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If this is the week for your spring break in the Big Country then you may have to plan a few indoor activities as cooler temps and rain chances will be a part of this forecast for the rest of today. For this afternoon, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers early and a high of 59 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at around 10 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 44 degrees. The winds will be at 10-15 mph out of the southeast.