From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The big threat in weather this week will be the gusty winds that will be with us basically all week for the Big Country. This combined with low humidity will be the concern for fire dangers for the area. For your Tuesday, we will see sunny skies and a temperature later today up around 71 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 10-15 mph through the afternoon. For this evening, we will be looking at clear skies and mild weather with a low down around 43 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.