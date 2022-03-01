From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The nice weather will continue and actually over the next several days, it should remain uneventful with highs in the 70’s through the forecast period for the Big Country. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will be looking at mainly sunny skies and a high up around 70 degrees. The winds will be on the light side at 5 mph from the west southwest. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 39 degrees. The winds will continue to be light at 5 mph from the south southeast.