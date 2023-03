From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Warm afternoon temps will kick in this afternoon and will basically be with us through the 7 day forecast period. It should feel more like spring this week headed for the weekend in the area. For today, mostly cloudy skies and a high around 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 25-30 with gusts up to 40 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 60 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts to 30 mph.