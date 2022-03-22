From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The dry conditions contributing to the wildfire danger for the Big Country will continue to persist at least for the next several days. So please be careful and continue to use caution. For your Tuesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and cooler weather with a high of 59 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 15-25 mph out of the north northwest. For this evening, look for partly cloudy skies and cool with a low around 38 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 15-25 mph.