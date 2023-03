From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Temperatures will remain cool through at least Wednesday before we see much warmer readings by Thursday as we push to near the 80 degree mark. Chances of showers also return as we roll into Thursday. For today, mostly cloudy skies out there and a high of 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at around 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 46 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at around 10-15 mph.