From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our best rain chances will occur through the overnight hours this evening and then we should see a return to dry weather for the rest of the week with only minimal rain chances for the rest of the forecast period. For your Tuesday, we will see an increase in clouds and a high of 86 degrees later today. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see a 70% chance of showers with a low down around 54 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and strong at 10-15 with gusts up to 30 mph.