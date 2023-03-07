From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

More warm weather is in store for the area today but changes are coming with a cooler forecast and more importantly, some precipitation chances that look good for the next couple of days. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest and light at around 10 mph. For tonight, we see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers with an overnight low around 54 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph.