From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Changes in our weather pattern and it all begins today with a chance of showers this evening and going away will be the 100 for highs and be replaced with highs in the 90’s for the rest of the week. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies with clouds late and a high of 97 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph. For this evening look for cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The low will drop to around 69 and the winds will be out of the south southeast at 15-20 with gusts to 30mph.