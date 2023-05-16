From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It looks like as we go through the rest of this week rain chances will be on the decrease but those afternoon highs will not be surpassing record highs as we will continue to remain on the cooler side. For today, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 81 degrees and the winds will be from the north at 5-10 mph. For tonight, mostly cloudy skies and a mild night. The low will drop to around 60 degrees and the winds will be from the northeast at 5 mph.