From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Records for warmest day recorded in Abilene could fall this week as the heat is on and we look for some record breaking heat for all of the Big Country. It will continue to be hot! For the rest of today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 102 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south at 15-25 with gusts up to 35 mph. For this evening, we will see mainly clear skies and a low around 73 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph out of the south.