From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A simple weather pattern will continue through the next several days as we look for warm weather, afternoon shower chances, and near seasonal conditions. The month of May still looks good. For today, mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of afternoon showers. The high will be 90 degrees and winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. For tonight, a 40% chance of showers early otherwise partly cloudy and a low around 64. The winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph.