From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Cooler & wet weather will be with us for another couple of days and then we should see warmer temps as we make our way just in time for the upcoming weekend across the Big Country. For today, expect a 50% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of around 83 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see a 50% chance of showers and a low around 57 degrees. The winds will shift to the north and be at 10-15 mph.