From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Even though they are slight we will basically keep a slight chance of showers each afternoon over the next several days for the Big Country. Temps will be seasonal with warmer by the weekend. For today, mostly cloudy skies and pleasant with a high of 81 degrees. The winds will remain light at around 10 mph from the east southeast. For tonight look for mostly cloudy and a 20% chance of showers and a low around 60 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.