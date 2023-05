From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Drier & closer to seasonal weather is expected for the Big Country as we begin to dry out. By late week, more of an unsettled weather pattern is expected to develop area wide. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 88 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 66 degrees. The winds will pick up at 10-15 mph from the south southeast.